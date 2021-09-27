‘Hold AGM of Natl. Co-operative Housing Federation in Bengaluru next year’

September 27, 2021

New Delhi: Karnataka Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is also Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts in-Charge Minister, has appealed the Union Government to hold the 2022 Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of National Co-operative Housing Federation at Bengaluru.

Addressing the 2021 AGM of the Federation at New Delhi on Sunday, Somashekar, who is also a Director of the Federation, said that the Centre should frame a policy which enables the poor to buy sites at cheaper rates.

Maintaining that there are several hurdles in the land acquisition process for distribution of sites to the poor, he said that Union Co-operation and Home Minister Amit Shah should take note of this and take necessary measures for clearing the hurdles. Reiterating the demand that the next AGM should take place in Bengaluru and Karnataka was ready to host it, Somashekar wanted the Centre to make some amendments to the existing Act for strengthening Housing Co-operative Federations in all States.

Somashekar also submitted a memorandum seeking holding of next AGM at Bengaluru and a host of other demands concerning the Housing Co-op. sector. In response, the Federation’s National President Bijay Kumar Singh said, demands will be studied following which an appropriate decision will be taken.