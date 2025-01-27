January 27, 2025

Mysuru: With Catholic Churches having the tradition of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ every 25 years, Holy Jubilee-2025 celebration by Mysore Diocese was launched by Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras in city recently.

Pope Francis has declared 2025 as the Jubilee Year, during which various programmes will be held under the theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope.’

The Jubilee-2025 was inaugurated at Our Lady of the Poor Church on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road in Bannimantap and the special 8 ft. tall Cross, made for the occasion, was taken in a procession to all Churches coming under Mysore Diocese before reaching St. Philomena’s Church where it was placed.

Devotees in large numbers, priests of various Churches and others took part in the procession. Later, a mass prayer was held followed by a special mass, covering the Dioceses of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

After the Cross was brought to St. Philomena’s Church, Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras offered prayers and the special mass was held.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras said that support will be extended to the poor, sick and the helpless during this Jubilee Year besides conducting spiritual and social activities in all Churches, institutions and district headquarters of the Diocese.

Rev. Bernard Moras further said that Our Lady of the Poor Church will be serving food for over 100 people to begin with and added that the mission was to share the good news of Jesus Christ.

Parish Priest of St. Joseph`s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Staney D’Almeda, Catholic Centre Director Rev. Dr. Joseph Marie, Rev. Fr. Joseph Packiaraj, Rev. Fr. Sebastian, Fr. Peter and others were present.