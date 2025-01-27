Promoting civic responsibility through candle-light march

January 27, 2025

Mysuru: A first-of-its-kind Republic Day celebration was held by the Yadavagiri Residents Association, which organised a candle-light march on Jan. 26 with 350 people from all walks of life. The march began at Ideal Jawa Circle and proceeded to Akashvani Circle via Vivekananda Road.

The march was aimed at encouraging every resident to actively participate in monitoring cleanliness and ensuring that no one disposes of garbage on the roads.

The event was inaugurated by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. MLA K. Harishgowda, former MP Prathap Simha and City BJP President L. Nagendra were also present.

Leading doctors, professionals, industrialists and others joined the unique way to celebrate Republic Day and promote civic responsibility.