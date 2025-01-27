Promoting civic responsibility through candle-light march
News

Promoting civic responsibility through candle-light march

January 27, 2025

Mysuru: A first-of-its-kind Republic Day celebration was held by the Yadavagiri Residents Association, which organised a candle-light march on Jan. 26 with 350 people from all walks of life. The march began at Ideal Jawa Circle and proceeded to Akashvani Circle via Vivekananda Road.

The march was aimed at encouraging every resident to actively participate in monitoring cleanliness and ensuring that no one disposes of garbage  on the roads.

The event was inaugurated by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. MLA K. Harishgowda, former MP Prathap Simha and City BJP President L. Nagendra were also present.

Leading doctors, professionals, industrialists and others joined the unique way to celebrate Republic Day and promote civic responsibility.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching