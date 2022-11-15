Home Minister felicitated
Home Minister felicitated

November 15, 2022

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who was in city recently to attend various programmes of Police Department, was felicitated by Krishna Enterprises, Mysuru. The Minister is seen with youth leaders Pradeep Singh, Naveen Kumar and KR Constituency BJP Yuva Morcha President Manu Shaiv.

  1. Kerosene Vendor Srikantaiah says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Is he a brother of Dr Manjunath, the Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, who this SOM praised as an outstanding cardiologist, who has similar moustache and narrowed eyes and melancholy face?
    He has such discouraging look. No wonder the crimes in the state and Mysuru in particular escalated so much in recent years.
    Yes, he is one of the 40% commission crowd that contractors complained. The BJP politicians are mired in massive corruption in the state, not even seen in the Congress rule.My petrol and kerosene ware house -related crimes have not been solved. These crime gangs bribe ministers like him.

