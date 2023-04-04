Home-stays, resort owners asked to furnish guest details

April 4, 2023

Madikeri: In the backdrop of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.C. Satish held a meeting with election officers, flying squads and owners of home-stays, holiday homes and resorts and asked them to strictly follow the rules of the Election Commission while running their outlets in the election season.

As per rules, owners and managers of home-stays, hotels and resorts have to furnish the details of the guests arriving and must be entered in the registration book with details of Aadhaar cards, driving licence and voter ID card. These details will be entered into the election expenditure accounts of the respective candidates.

No room, hall, cottage, hall or auditorium or any other facility can be handed over without obtaining an identity document. Compulsory installation of CCTV cameras in home-stays hotels and resorts must be initiated and one month’s footage of CCTV must be stored. All the details of the guests, their duration of stay must be furnished to the election officers whenever asked for, the DC added.

Owners must ensure mandatory entry of vehicle details of guests arriving and no political campaigns of any kind must be allowed on their premises and no programmes should be politically motivated, the DC ordered.