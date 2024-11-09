Hotel worker’s appeal to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

November 9, 2024

‘Do not announce Guarantee Schemes in poll-bound Maharashtra as funds are being looted in the name of Guarantees in Karnataka’

Mysuru: A hotel worker sprang a surprise, catching the dignitaries including Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman off-guard, here on Friday, publicly appealing the Union Minister not to announce Guarantee Schemes in election- bound Maharashtra, alleging that huge amount of funds is being looted in the name of Guarantee Schemes in Karnataka.

The incident occurred as the Union Minister took her seat on the dais, after addressing the gathering at the inauguration of three-day Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival, at Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

The person identified as Ravi of Sugganahalli, K.R. Nagar taluk in the district who introduced himself in Kannada, later switched over to Hindi and explained about the mess created after Guarantee Schemes were implemented in the State, much to the embarrassment of Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who was sharing the dais with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Police, who intervened, whisked away Ravi, even as the Union Minister told the Police to leave him. The Police, who took Ravi outside the auditorium, later released him, after collecting primary information about him.

A clarification

In yesterday’s Star of Mysore on page-7, it was inadvertently mentioned that Ravi had vented his ire against Prime Minister Modi. The error is regretted.—Ed