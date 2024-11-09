Stage eluding plays, a challenging situation, says theatre person Rameshwari Verma

November 9, 2024

‘Rangavalli Ranga Sambhrama’ to conclude tomorrow

Mysuru: Veteran theatre person Rameshwari Verma has expressed her concern about the inadequate number of theatres available to stage plays in Mysuru, which defines a challenge to find theatres to stage plays in the city, as the Government-owned theatres seem to be reserved for certain troupes only.

The senior theatre activist was speaking after inaugurating four-day ‘Rangavalli Ranga Sambhrama’ organised by the city-based theatre troupe Rangavalli at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here on Nov. 7.

“It has become a challenge to find theatres in Mysuru to stage plays and the Government-owned theatres seemed to be reserved for a few select troupes. Also, staging plays has become a costly affair because even to stage a small play, a minimum of Rs. 50,000 is needed. Government officials must ensure that all art troupes get opportunities to stage the plays,” said Rameshwari, who said, it is not fair to block theatres and sell tickets in black market.

Stating that theatre cannot afford to rely just on Government subsidy and incentive, Rameshwari suggested that art troupes must look for sponsor from local businessmen and entrepreneurs. Appeal for contributions from businessmen, create resources and explore the possibility of tapping funds from the companies under CSR fund,” she advised.

Film Director N.S. Islahuddin of ‘Anna’ film fame, who also spoke, said: “It is really good to see that by staging a series of dramas Rangavalli is not only mobilising resources but also taking new initiatives to promote theatre activities.”

Department of Kannada & Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, who too spoke, said that theatres are being booked online. It is possible that despite our monitoring, some cases of an organisation repeatedly booking the theatres and handing over the slot to somebody else, may occur. Hence, we will make a list of all theatre groups of the district, solve the problem soon and ensure opportunities for everyone.

On the occasion, ‘Ranga Sangeetanjali,’ a theatre songs programme was presented by State Award Winner Y.M. Puttannaiah and troupe.

Department of Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur, Rangavalli Founder-Member & Trustee H.R. Raviprasad and Rangavalli Treasurer Manjunath Shastri were present.

Today, Nithin Rajaram Shastry and troupe will present ‘Sugama Sangeetha’ while Kalabhi theatre troupe from Mangaluru will stage the play ‘A Friend Beyond the Fence.’ The 4-day ‘Rangavalli Ranga Sambhrama’ will conclude tomorrow with Bharat Brass Band performance and staging of play ‘Shivoham’ by Chronicles of India, Bengaluru.