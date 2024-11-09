MLA lays foundation for development works at Karakushalanagar

November 9, 2024

Mysuru: Three days after he had undertaken a padayatra in the locality and heard public grievances, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda laid foundation for the road and drainage works at Karakushalanagar in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 7, that was devoid of basic infrastructural facilities.

The residents of Karakushalanagar near Metagalli were facing issues related to drinking water, drainage, road among others, that had been brought to the notice of MLA by the aggrieved residents, during the MLA’s padayatra. Following which, the MLA accompanied by concerned officials laid foundation for various works on Friday.

MLA Harishgowda said, the roads were riddled with potholes making vehicular movement difficult. The drainage had been damaged, leading to unhygienic conditions. Hence, the foundation has been laid at the cost of Rs. 43.31 lakh, under which following works will be taken up: Road and drainage behind Ganapathi Temple, Karakushalanagar; road and drainage behind JSS School, Mathuranagar and development of compound road of Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) godown.

Meanwhile, the development works related to 2A Cross Road at Mathuranagar, Third Cross Road of Karakushalanagar, nearby roads and drainages, will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 26.88 lakh, said MLA Harishgowda.

MCC Development Officer Manugowda, Indira Gandhi Block Congress President Ravi Manchegowdana Koppal, leaders Vinay, Umesh, Ganesh, Shekar, Asha and others were present.

Picture shows the MLA holding a meeting with the officials of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff regarding handing over of Karakushalanagar to MCC by December 2024.

Meeting held to hand over Karakushalanagar to MCC

On the other hand, MLA Harishgowda held a meeting with the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation Dr. Vishwanath, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and Development Officer of MCC Zone-5 Manu Gowda yesterday.

The MLA instructed the officials to take steps to address the grievances received from the residents during the padayatra at Karakushalanagar recently.

He instructed the MD of Handicrafts Corporation to hand over the 18.11 acres of land where new housing units have been built at Karakushalanagar to the MCC by December 2024. Besides, the vacant lands should be cleaned and secured by covering them with fence.

The steps should be taken to draw plans to build houses at the remaining 6 to 8 acres of land either by the Handicrafts Corporation or group houses by MCC.

“I will raise the demand for building houses for those artisans without a roof of their own, during the forthcoming Assembly session and seek the approval of the Government,” assured MLA Harishgowda.