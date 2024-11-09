Kodagu Police warn against spreading fake messages

November 9, 2024

Woman’s version of Waqf Board members visiting her house being investigated: SP

Madikeri: The Kodagu Police have issued a stern warning to those spreading fake messages on social media related to a case involving a woman in Kushalnagar.

The woman, Renuka Uthappa, accused two individuals of trespassing on her property and threatening her with eviction, claiming that she had encroached Waqf Board land.

The incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2024, when Renuka, an employee of a private company based in Bengaluru, was alone at her home in Mullusoge, Kushalnagar. Two men, identifying themselves as representatives of the Waqf Board, allegedly entered her property and demanded she vacate the premises, asserting that the land belonged to the Waqf Board.

‘Case being investigated’

They reportedly pressured her to surrender the property immediately. In response, Kodagu Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan has urged the public to refrain from spreading false information on social media while the case is being investigated.

He emphasised that disseminating false news that disrupts societal harmony will lead to strict legal action. He also appealed to people to avoid sharing unverified information and to maintain peace.

Following certain social media posts, on Nov. 7, Sub-Inspector H.T. Geetha from Kushalnagar Town Police Station, along with her team, visited Puchimanda Renuka Uthappa’s residence in Bengaluru to gather information and investigate the matter. An FIR has been registered at the Kushalnagar Town Police Station.

The SP clarified that the property in question is private and not linked to the Waqf Board. He also stated that no representatives from the Waqf Board visited Renuka’s home, and no eviction notice had been issued.

SP Ramarajan added that investigations with neighbours revealed no evidence to support claims that 15 people had arrived at the property. Although Renuka Uthappa reported receiving threatening calls on Oct. 29 and 30, mobile records have not shown any such calls on those dates.

“As per the complainant’s statement, we are investigating whether two people indeed visited the property and, if so, whether it was for personal reasons or something else,” the SP said.

He reiterated that spreading false information on social media is harmful and urged the public to refrain from doing so.

He also advised citizens that if unknown individuals, claiming to be from any government department, visit their private properties or coffee estates with threats, they should immediately report the matter to the local Police station or emergency helpline 112. The details of the informants will remain confidential.