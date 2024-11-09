PM Modi rejects calls to restore Article 370

November 9, 2024

‘No power in the world can bring it back’

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the Congress-National Conference alliance after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of special status.

“As soon as the Congress and National Conference alliance got the chance to form the Government in J&K, they started conspiring against Kashmir,” Modi said in Maharashtra’s Dhule.

He stated that BJP MLAs were expelled from the Assembly for opposing the resolution. “Banners were displayed in the Jammu and Kashmir Parliament in support of Article 370,” Modi said.

“Will the country accept this? When BJP MLAs protested, they were picked up and thrown out of the Assembly. The entire country must understand truth about Congress and its alliance.”

He said the country won’t accept the resolution. “Till Modi is there, Congress won’t be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s Constitution will run there. No power in the world can restore Article 370,” the PM said.

The restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood were the main promises made by the Congress and National Conference in their manifestos for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

“You must have seen it on TV. 2-3 days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to re-implement Article 370. These people again want the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar to be removed from J&K. These people again want the reservation of the Dalits and Valmiki community to be snatched away. Against the Constitution, against Dalits, backward classes, tribals, Congress is as much a part of this conspiracy as their other allies in Maharashtra,” he said.

“By abrogating Article 370, I implemented the Constitution of Dr. Ambedkar in Kashmir. This was my biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he added.