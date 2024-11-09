Plea to name Palace entry gate after Dasara elephant Arjuna
November 9, 2024

Mysuru: Janadhwani Foundation has appealed Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to name a street around the Mysore Palace or an entry gate  to the Palace after Ambari elephant Arjuna which passed away during a wild elephant taming operation in Hassan district late last year.

In a memorandum submitted to the MP recently, Foundation President Praveen said that Dasara elephant Arjuna scripted a history of sorts by successfully carrying the Golden Howdah during Mysuru  Dasara procession for 8 successive years.

Noting that the elephant had a large fan following, he said that Arjuna was very much remembered during this year’s Dasara too. As such, a Rajabeedhi or a Palace entry gate should be named after Arjuna so that the pachyderm’s name remained etched in the minds of people forever, Praveen said.

