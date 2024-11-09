Cycle Pure unveils 121-ft. agarbathi in Ayodhya
News

Cycle Pure unveils 121-ft. agarbathi in Ayodhya

November 9, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-based Cycle Pure Agarbathi, in collaboration with Raghukul Foundation, lit a 121-foot agarbathi at the Bharatkund Mahotsav in Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Temple. The seven-day event was inaugurated by Ashok Kumar Saini, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and Ashutosh Tewari, Commando Officer, Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar Saini said, “The agarbathi is a symbol of devotion and unity. Supporting such significant initiatives is a privilege and it is gratifying to contribute to preserving our cultural traditions while uplifting the spirit of Bharatkund Mahotsav.”

The towering agarbathi took 23 days to craft, with a dedicated team of 18 skilled artisans using handpicked, sacred materials like Dashanga (honey, konneri gedde, ghee, sandalwood powder, guggula, agaru, sambrani, devadaru, loban, and white mustard), along with charcoal, jigat and jaggery.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said,  “With spirituality at our core, we are committed to uplifting the artist community and bringing hope to people’s lives. This agarbathi embodies that promise, spreading happiness and celebrating craftsmanship through its captivating fragrance.”

Known as Akhand Jyothi, the agarbathi is infused with ‘Parampara’, a fragrance designed by Ranga Rao and his family. Earlier this year, during the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Cycle Pure had crafted a 111-foot agarbathi in Mysuru to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of the Temple, which was lit by Saraswathi, mother of renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the idol of Balak Ram.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching