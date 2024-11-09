COSMOS Planetarium to open in September 2025

November 9, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspects project at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Mysuru: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman expressed confidence that the world’s first dome-shaped planetarium, currently under construction at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning, University of Mysore, at the Chamundi foothills in Mysuru, will be inaugurated in September 2025.

During her visit to inspect the construction on Friday, she mentioned that the planetarium, part of the COSMOS (Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre) project, is being developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics at an estimated cost of Rs. 90 crore.

Sitharaman conveyed her delight over the progress of the initiative, emphasising that this planetarium will be a landmark not just for Mysuru and Karnataka but for the entire nation.

The project is funded through Sitharaman’s MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds and is being executed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Nirmala Sitharaman on Mar. 6, 2022.

“This is one of India’s major projects. Although the construction began in 2022, there were some delays. Currently, the work has picked up momentum, and I am confident that it will be completed by September 2025. With this, Karnataka will assume leadership in the field of science education in the country,” she said.

Similar to the observatories of the Department of Science and Technology at Kodaikanal and Ladakh, this facility will offer realistic day and night sky visuals, as well as facilitate the study and research of the sky, she said.

The building to house the Planetarium that has come up at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning, University of Mysore, foot of Chamundi Hill.

Advanced technology

This will be the 41st observatory of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and is being built with cutting-edge technology. Necessary components are being sourced from Japan and France. The advanced 15-metre LED dome, with an 8K resolution (8,000-pixel width), will allow for sky observation. The facility will feature a 15-metre LED dome planetarium with a 15-degree inclination (tilt), capable of accommodating approximately 130-150 individuals at a time.

“Two similar planetariums are under construction in Europe, but the Mysuru planetarium will be completed before them. Hence, it will earn the distinction of being the world’s first dome-shaped planetarium. The project is being diligently pursued by a team led by Indian Institute of Astrophysics Director Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam. My role in the project is a small one,” the Finance Minister noted.

Information in Kannada

A significant aspect of this advanced planetarium is that comprehensive explanations will be provided in Kannada. For the convenience of visitors from outside, explanations will also be available in English.

“What does the sky look like? What is the importance of science? What is the role of physics? All such science-related topics can be explored in the local language. A team of teachers who already provide information on planetariums and science in Kannada is present in the Mysuru district,” she added.

“This planetarium is equipped with a playback engine, classrooms and training rooms, making it convenient for training school teachers. Training will also be provided on data processing, coding and hands-on experience related to structured records in astronomy. School and college students, teachers and those visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill must visit the planetarium,” she appealed.

Earlier, Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam briefed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about progress of the planetarium construction.

Present on the occasion were Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

To be a hi-tech hub for education

The construction of the COSMOS Planetarium in Mysuru is a matter of pride for all of us. This cutting-edge facility, being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will be home to the world’s first tilted dome LED Planetarium. This project, progressing with the collaboration of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s MPLAD funds and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will greatly benefit tourism and science education. It will serve as a hi-tech hub for education, training and up-skilling. Moreover, providing explanations in Kannada will facilitate learning for local students.

—Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP, Mysuru-Kodagu