Clean city evaluation over; results expected in June

May 25, 2025

MCC aims to reclaim first rank; 10-member team gathers data with video evidence

Mysuru: A comprehensive evaluation of Mysuru’s garbage collection, cleanliness standards and drinking water supply was recently conducted as part of Swachh Survekshan-2025 by a 10-member team from the Quality Council of India (QCI). The assessment, which began on April 2, lasted 20 days, with results expected in June.

This nationwide field assessment, which started on Feb. 15, ended in April. The QCI team, working from 7 am to 7 pm daily, visited numerous locations across the city — including residential areas, roads, parks, libraries, public circles and lakes — to review cleanliness practices. Public toilets, schools, Zero Waste Units, and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) were also inspected.

The team followed a detailed 50-point questionnaire and uploaded videos of all inspected areas to a dedicated Swachh Survekshan mobile app, ensuring transparent documentation. A reality check was also conducted on the segregation of solid waste into dry and wet categories.

Despite Mysuru’s efforts, some areas were found emitting foul odours due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage by nearby residents. To discourage this, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) beautified such spots by painting walls, creating rangoli designs, planting ornamental greenery and installing stone benches. Drains and pits commonly used for dumping waste were also transformed.

MCC optimistic of top ranking

MCC had begun preparations months in advance, focusing on improving sanitation across the city. MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh expressed optimism that Mysuru could clinch the No. 1 spot in this year’s Clean City rankings.

The Star Ratings in the Garbage-Free City category range from 1 to 12 stars, with interim thresholds. Last year, Mysuru earned a 5-Star rating. This time, Pourakarmikas (civic workers) have played a pivotal role in waste management efforts and MCC anticipates a rating of at least 1-Star or 3-Stars in the Garbage-Free category.

Learning from Indore’s example

Dr. Venkatesh also cited Indore as a model city, attributing its top rank in Swachh Survekshan for seven consecutive years (since 2016) to public co-operation and effective waste management systems. Indore has completely banned single-use plastic, a move that has significantly reduced its waste burden.

Daily waste generation in Indore includes 692 tonnes of wet waste, 693 tonnes of dry waste, and 179 tonnes of plastic.

Dr. Venkatesh noted that if Mysureans emulate Indore’s civic responsibility and waste discipline, Mysuru too can achieve sustainable cleanliness year-round.