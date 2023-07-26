Week on, technical glitches hit registration for Gruha Lakshmi

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even a week after the launch of registration for Gruha Lakshmi scheme on July 19, the internet and server related issues continue to bother the beneficiaries from submitting the applications at all the nine Zonal Offices of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) here.

A large number of women are thronging the Zonal Offices of MCC to submit the application, only to be sent back by the staff with a token to appear on the given date. However, at some of these offices the technical glitches have been fixed to process the applications with ease.

At Zone-1 office, a total of 71 applications were processed on July 24, followed by 78 on July 25, Zone-2 office a total of 65 applications were processed on July 22, while barely five applications were processed due to server related issues on July 25. At Zone-4, even amid server related issues, 365 applications have been registered so far and at Zone-6, total 48 applications were processed on July 25.

MCC Zone-8 Assistant Commissioner Nagesh said, “Despite server related issues, the process of registration of applications is on at other Zonal Offices, except for Zones 8 and 9, where the logins are yet to be provided to the Officers. Hence the applications are not being received in these two Zonal Offices.”

The applications for Gruha Lakshmi can be submitted at all 256 Bapuji Seva Kendras in the district, along with those of 222 GramaOne Centres, 30 KarnatakaOne Centres and all the nine Zonal Offices of MCC.