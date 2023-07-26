‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrated in city

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A bike rally was organised by the Mysuru District Unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen’s Association, along with Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore, to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who is also an ex-serviceman, said that many people have come for the programme out of their love to the country and added that after serving at various places in the country and retired from service, he had served in the Police Department.

Pointing out that it was difficult for an ex-serviceman to serve in other sectors, Manjegowda asked the ex-servicemen not to salute anyone and that he was with them always.

Meanwhile, over 150 people, including ex-servicemen, NCC Cadets and general public, took out a bike rally which was flagged off by Col. R.R. Menon, Commandant, NCC Group Headquarters, Mysuru, near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle). The rally passed through City Railway Station Circle, Govt. Ayurveda College and Hospital Circle, Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road, Clock Tower, Hardinge Circle (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle), Doddakere Maidan Road, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Ekalavya Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, New Kantharaj Urs Road, Apollo Hospital Junction, Akshay Bhandar, Vijaya Bank Circle, Somani College Road, Chitrabhanu Road and Kuvempunagar Complex before culminating at Chikkammanikethana Kalyana Mantap, where a stage programme was held.

Ex-servicemen Hon. Subedar S. Shivakumar, Havaldar P.K. Srinivas Murthy, Sepoy H.M. Kumar, Naik Shanthappa and Subedar K.N. Nagaraj, who had participated in Kargil War, were felicitated. Also, widows of martyrs and women who had served in the Army were honoured.

Tanushree Gowda, daughter of ex-serviceman Vikramraj, who has been selected as a pilot, was also felicitated on the occasion.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Mysuru District Unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen’s Association District and State President K.P. Diwakar, Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore President Rtn. H.R. Keshav and others were present.

Yuva Bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas was also celebrated by members of Yuva Bharat near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA L. Nagendra said that every citizen should participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration and remember the sacrifices of our soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the country.

Pointing out that every individual should respect our soldiers, Nagendra said that it is because of our soldiers, our country is safe and we were leading a happy life.

Mayor Shivakumar said that there is nothing as important as our country and this should be understood by all. The Mayor thanked the soldiers for keeping enemies at bay and making the country a safe place for all.

Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Melukote Vangipura Mutt, Social Worker Raghuram Vajpayee, Corporator Pramila Bharath, Yuva Bharat President Jogi Manju, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and BJP Mahila Morcha President Hema Nandeesh were present.