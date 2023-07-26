How to use emergency call boxes on Expressway?

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The NHAI has implemented a life-saving system called ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) boxes at various intervals along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. These SOS boxes are powered by solar energy and serve as crucial lifelines, providing immediate assistance to those in need by connecting them with nearest Police Station and call centre.

Equipped with GPS-enabled technology and voice communication, these boxes enable direct contact with local authorities during emergency situations.

The distinctive orange colour of the SOS boxes makes them easily identifiable and their strategic placement ensures effective response to emergency incidents. Each SOS box is assigned a unique number, facilitating swift identification and response when activated.

In the event of an emergency, a road user can press the emergency call button on the SOS box, which automatically activates an integrated camera. The device then establishes instant communication with the call centre located on JLB Road in Mysuru.

Apart from alerting the control room, the system also notifies ambulance and patrolling vehicles, ensuring a rapid response to the emergency. Authorised personnel promptly receive an alert message containing the specific SOS box number, streamlining the rescue process.

An impressive feature of this system is its independence from the need for an internet signal. This means that even in areas with poor network connectivity on the Expressway, commuters facing danger, panic or distress can directly speak to the control rooms without relying on mobile phones or worrying about low battery levels.

This self-sufficiency enhances the reliability of the SOS boxes in critical situations.