Dial 1033 for emergency help on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: For timely medical assistance to road accident victims on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has implemented a helpline number, 1033, through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The primary objective is to ensure that ambulances, cranes and rescue or patrolling vehicles reach accident sites within 30 minutes. Presently, rescue teams respond promptly when called on toll-free number 1033. [Read Voice of the Reader]

According to NHAI sources, the long-term plan includes deploying patrolling cars and cranes equipped with gas cutters and hydraulic rescue tools, such as hydraulic towing arms and road clearing equipment, all staffed with well-trained personnel.

Strategically positioned signboards displaying the 1033 helpline have been installed along the Expressway, especially in areas with a history of accidents. Placed in the middle of the median for easy visibility, these boards are designed to attract immediate attention.

The toll-free 1033 helpline number was initially launched by NHAI in 2018 to provide round-the-clock assistance to road users on other Highways and Expressways and it has now been extended to cover the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

The helpline offers multilingual support services to road users and is integrated with other highway operations facilities, such as toll plaza ambulances, patrol vehicles and cranes, as required.

NHAI introduced this helpline in response to complaints from road users regarding the lack of road safety measures, emergency response services and information dissemination to travellers in case of issues or emergencies after toll payment on the Expressway.

The helpline can also be used to request assistance from NHAI, such as a tow truck or ambulance. To contact the helpline, simply dial 1033 from any mobile or landline phone. An NHAI operator will respond to the call and assist with the query.

Upon dialling the helpline, the caller is connected to a call centre operated by NHAI or its appointed agency. Trained personnel at the call centre address the concerns raised by callers and depending on the situation, coordinate with local authorities, including jurisdictional Police, medical teams, emergency services stationed at toll plazas or highway maintenance teams, to provide timely help to road users.

Salient features of 1033