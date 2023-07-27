Kargil Vijay Diwas: Jatha and Swachhata drive on July 30
News

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Jatha and Swachhata drive on July 30

July 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day), the Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement will take out a Jatha (Rally) and Swachhata drive (Shramadan) in the city on July 30.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, the Movement Founder V. Mahesh said that the Rally will be launched from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB road after garlanding the statue of the Field Marshal at 6.30 am.

The rally will pass through Dasappa Circle, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station Circle) and Irwin road  before reaching K.R. Hospital premises, where the Shramadan will take place from 7 am to 8 am.

Later, all the participants will be provided breakfast and issued a certificate of appreciation, he said adding that the members of the Movement and their families and members of several other organisations will take part.

Office-bearers Prince, C.M. Sridhar and Kishore Kadam were present at the press meet.

