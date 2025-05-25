Heavy rains in Kodagu; woman killed in tree fall

May 25, 2025

Madikeri: Kodagu district has been experiencing widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds for the past two days, severely disrupting daily life. A red alert has been issued for the entire district.

In a tragic incident, a 51-year-old woman, Gowri, lost her life in Arji village, Virajpet taluk, after a massive jackfruit tree fell on a labourers’ quarters.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm yesterday while she was washing utensils, according to the Police.

The tree trunk struck Gowri directly, while the branches crushed her house. Due to the impact, she was buried under mud and debris.

Her body was retrieved after officials cut through the tree using a mechanical saw. This marks the first reported fatality in Kodagu, even before the official onset of the South-West Monsoon.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the monsoon will arrive early in Kerala, its earliest in 16 years, starting tomorrow, May 26.

Consequently, Kodagu is also expected to witness intense rainfall until May 31. Monsoon-like conditions have already gripped the district, especially in the high-rainfall zones of Talacauvery and Bhagamandala, the origin points of the River Cauvery.

Bhagamandala recorded 168.2 mm of rain over the past 24 hours, and the Triveni Sangama has seen a steady surge in water levels, raising concerns about access to areas like Napoklu if rains persist.

Rainfall recorded across the taluks in the past 24 hours is as follows: Madikeri Taluk: 342.7 mm, Virajpet Taluk: 219.2 mm, Somwarpet Taluk: 220 mm, Ponnampet Taluk: 325.77 mm and Kushalnagar Taluk: 77 mm.

Tree fall, power disruptions

Rural regions have been particularly affected, with strong winds causing trees and electric poles to fall, leading to widespread power outages. In Thora village, Virajpet, more than 10 electric poles have collapsed, completely cutting off power.

In Mugutageri village, a large tree fell across the main road, disrupting traffic. In Siddapur, another tree fall caused a temporary traffic halt, while the Bhagamandala-Karike interstate highway was blocked near Kottemale due to a fallen tree. Forest Department personnel cleared the road swiftly.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) teams are working to restore power by trimming branches and repairing fallen lines, though large parts of the district remain without electricity.

Rising water levels

Rising water levels in the Cauvery River and its tributaries continue to pose a threat. Roads and drains have overflowed, making vehicular movement difficult in several places.

Residents in low-lying and hilly areas are growing increasingly anxious as gusty winds and incessant rains continue. The district administration has initiated precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

Meanwhile, tourists at various destinations have been caught off guard by the downpours. At Madikeri’s Raja’s Seat Park, visitors braved the rain, wind and mist, but many were left uncomfortable by the harsh weather. The demand for umbrellas and raincoats has surged among stranded tourists.