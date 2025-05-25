‘G-category site for Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq’

May 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Eminent Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, who spread the fragrance of Kannada literature at international arena, with her collection of stories translated into English as ‘Heart Lamp’ by Deepa Bhasthi, winning International Booker Prize- 2025 recently, has another news to rejoice.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that, the State Cabinet has decided to allot a G- category site to Banu Mushtaq.

That apart, the Bengaluru Development Authority (Civic Amenities Sites Distribution) Rules,1989, has been simplified, according to which, as a one time action, various associations and organisations, which have been allotted CA sites by BDA, can pay the arrears towards the total amount, within 120 days of BDA notification in this regard. The total interest amount accrued on the arrears will be completely waived off, as approved by the Cabinet, said Shivakumar.

The other Cabinet approvals are; revised estimate of Rs. 40,425.02 crore for the third stage of Bengaluru Metro Rail project. Awarding of Rs. 4,791.95 crore contract, divided into 33 different packages, to collect waste in BBMP limits.