Hotelier R. Nagaraj Prasad passes away

February 24, 2023

Mysuru: R. Nagaraj Prasad (85), Founder of SAN Group of Hotels and a resident of Siddarthanagar, passed away this morning in city. He leaves behind his wife Chamundi Bai, sons Anil Kumar and Sunil Kumar, daughters-in-law Renuka and Savita, daughters Beena Singh and Reena Shenoy, sons-in-law Satyajit Singh and Dr. Mahesh Shenoy, city’s renowned businessman, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

SAN Group of Hotels comprises Maurya Palace, Maurya Residency, Jewel Rock, Veg Kourt, Maurya Veg and Grand Maurya Hotel and Resort.

Nagaraj’s body will be kept at his residence in Siddarthanagar, behind JSS Public School. Last rites will be performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill tomorrow at 10 am.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others have condoled his death.

