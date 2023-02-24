First Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of K.R. Constituency on Feb. 28

February 24, 2023

Mysuru: The first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana of K.R. Constituency organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru City, will be held at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in city on Feb. 28 at 11 am.

Noted artist, sculptor, writer and President of Mysore Art Gallery L. Shivalingappa has been unanimously elected as the Sammelana Chairman.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, City President K.S. Shivaramu, Sammelana Chief Convenor M. Chandrashekar and others will be present on the occasion.

Profile: Born in Mysuru in the year 1946, L. Shivalingappa received his primary training in painting from Shilpa Siddanti Siddalingaswamy, a renowned artist of the Mysore Palace. After moving to Bengaluru in 1966, he received formal education and graduated from M.T.V. Acharya Kalashala.

Member of Shilpakala Akademy during 1997-2000, Shivalingappa has done several successful experiments on sand cast and thermocol. Similarly, he has also participated in State and National-level Art camps.

A photographer himself, Shivalingappa writes several articles for newspapers on painting and sculpture.

He has authored several books including Shilpa Siddhanti Sri Siddhalinga Swamji, Satvika Shilpi Nagendrasthapati, Ondishtu Chintisi, Satya Darshana, Sadhakara Savi Hejje, Karnataka Kalapravartakaru etc. He has also received several awards and honours from various institutions.