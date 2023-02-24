Two-day State-level Tennis Ball Cricket tournament for hearing impaired
February 24, 2023

Mysuru: JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled  (JSS PDA) Alumni Association, Mysuru, and Leonard Cheshire Disability Trust, Bengaluru, have jointly organised a two-day State-level Tennis Ball Cricket tournament for hearing impaired at SJCE Sports Grounds in city on Feb. 25 and 26.

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar will inaugurate the tournament at 11 am on Feb. 25. MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guest while Cheshire Disability Trust Manager Anuradha Patil will be the special invitee.

Ten teams from across the State will take part in the tournament. Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 while runners will get Rs. 6,000.

The prizes will be distributed during the JSS PDA Alumni Association Meeting which will be held at JSS Polytechnic premises on Feb. 26 at 11.30 am. Director of Accounts and Audit Division K.R. Santhanam will be the chief guest while Leonard Cheshire Disability Trust Programme and Project Head P. Vijay and Gadag’s Government Polytechnic College Principal Revannasiddaiah Malagatti, who is also the Alumni of JSS PDA, will be the special invitees, according to a press release from JSS PDA Principal B. Elangovan.

