Hotter days ahead: Temperature increases by five degrees Celsius in just a week

March 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: This is end of March and temperature in city has increased to make it look like we are living in the end of April — peak of summer. The temperature has increased by five degrees in just a week and the absence of rains has made matters worse. 

As per the weekly bulletin released by Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU) of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli near city, the maximum temperature recorded from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21 hovered between 28 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. On Mar. 27, however, as per forecast, there has been a sudden increase of five degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature standing at 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Mar. 28 is 36 degrees Celsius and is likely to remain at 35 degrees Celsius till Mar. 31. Weather officials did not rule out the possibility of mercury even breaching the 36 degree Celsius mark on some days next month. The city is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius during April and might cross that limit by the end of April, they said. 

Day temperature will be higher this year because of various reasons, including insufficient and scattered rainfall in the region. Besides, deforestation, pollution and greenhouse effect will also play a part. 

Normally it rains in Mysuru after Mar. 21 and this year, the IMD had predicted rains in Mysuru region for five days from Mar. 21. “The region normally receives an average of 16.5 mm to 20.2 mm rainfall during March. But this year it did not rain in the third week of March and rather the region received unseasonal rains in February, causing the temperature to shoot up early,” officials said. 

If it had rained, it would cool the earth and an increase by five degrees would not have happened. As per the forecast till Mar. 31, there will not be any clouds and rainfall is not expected. While the day temperature is expected to be 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, night temperature is expected to be 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. 

The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 74 to 76 percent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range 44 to 47 percent. Wind speed is expected to be 3 to 4 kilometres per hour.

