Houses rented to foreign drug peddlers to be razed

December 12, 2025

Belagavi: The State Government has issued a stern warning that houses rented out to foreign nationals involved in drug rackets will be demolished.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar told the ongoing Winter Session of the Legislature in Belagavi yesterday that, despite sustained Government efforts to curb narcotics, some foreigners continue to operate the trade by colluding with local residents.

“To put an end to this menace, if houses rented to such individuals are demolished, landlords will hesitate to lease their properties to those engaged in drug trafficking. This will prevent them from staying in the State for long periods. Such tough measures are necessary,” the Minister said.

He added that many foreigners enter the State under the pretext of education or tourism but indulge in drug rackets. Arresting them often works to the advantage of traffickers legally, he noted.