Pulse Polio Drive from Dec. 21 to 24

December 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive in the district will be held from Dec. 21 to 24. This year, the District Administration targets to administer the polio drops to a total of 2,22,084 children who are below five-years-old.

Presiding over the preliminary meeting at ZP auditorium, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said the drive at the booth-level will be held from 8 am to 5 pm and home visits will be held from Dec. 22 to 24.

The District Administration will operate 50 mobile centres and set up 1,648 booths to ensure every child below five is immunised. He instructed the officials to deploy nursing students along with nurses to assist in the drive.

WHO Medical Officer Dr. Sudheer Nayak said not a single case of polio was reported in last 14 years apart from one case reported in the State during 2007.

“Children will be applied with indelible ink on their finger to avoid being immunised twice,” he said and added that children of migrant workers must be identified and immunised without fail.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr. D.G. Nagaraju, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. Mohammed Siraj and others were present.