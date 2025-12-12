MP seeks legal framework to protect heritage cities

December 12, 2025

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Ministry of Urban Development to establish a strong legal and policy framework to support the growth and preservation of India’s traditional cities, including Mysuru, the cultural capital.

Speaking during a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the MP pointed out that traditional cities across the country are grappling with serious challenges. He noted that uncontrolled and unscientific urbanisation has triggered multiple problems, threatening the very heritage character of these historic centres.

Yaduveer stressed the need for the Ministry to put in place a comprehensive legal and policy mechanism to nurture and safeguard traditional urban heritage.

He further underlined the importance of effective heritage conservation through private partnerships, digital mapping of traditional urban spaces, preservation of civic identity and settlements and protection of culture, collective memory and archival repositories.

“Our culture, memories and repositories must be safeguarded. It is essential to protect and preserve them for future generations,” he asserted.