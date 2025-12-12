MP seeks legal framework to protect heritage cities
News

MP seeks legal framework to protect heritage cities

December 12, 2025

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Ministry of Urban Development to establish a strong legal and policy framework to support the growth and preservation of India’s traditional cities, including Mysuru, the cultural capital.

Speaking during a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the MP pointed out that traditional cities across the country are grappling with serious challenges. He noted that uncontrolled and unscientific urbanisation has triggered multiple problems, threatening the very heritage character of these historic centres.

Yaduveer stressed the need for the Ministry to put in place a comprehensive legal and policy mechanism to nurture and safeguard traditional urban heritage.

He further underlined the importance of effective heritage conservation through private partnerships, digital mapping of traditional urban spaces, preservation of civic identity and settlements and protection of culture, collective memory and archival repositories.

“Our culture, memories and repositories must be safeguarded. It is essential to protect and preserve them for future generations,” he asserted.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching