Varaha Gate roof portion collapses at Mysore Palace

December 12, 2025

Bike damaged, no injuries; incident sparks structural safety concerns

Mysore/Mysuru: A section of the concrete roof above the Varaha Gate of the world-famous Mysore Palace collapsed yesterday, triggering fresh concerns over the structural stability of the century-old monument.

Fortunately, as public entry through this particular gate is currently restricted, no visitors were in harm’s way when the incident occurred around 11.30 am.

The Varaha Gate, located on the southern side of the Palace near the Varahaswamy Temple, is one of the important entrances traditionally used by tourists for entry and exit.

However, only the smaller adjacent pathways are currently in use for visitor movement, leaving the main archway closed. As a result, when the concrete roof gave way, the area was empty, averting what could have been a major accident.

Structural weakening?

A Home Guard’s motorcycle parked nearby was severely damaged by the falling debris. Palace staff noted that had vehicles or personnel been present at the spot, serious injuries were likely.

The collapse left iron rods exposed and sparked renewed concerns about possible structural weakening. Palace authorities swiftly cleared the debris and cleaned the area.

Engineers on site have called for urgent repairs to prevent further deterioration, with conservation experts emphasising the need for a comprehensive restoration plan for the historic landmark.

The Mysore Palace, built between 1897 and 1912 in the Indo-Saracenic style by English architect Henry Irwin, is admired for its distinctive domes, square towers and ornate architectural details. However, with the structure now over a century old, incidents of wear and damage have begun surfacing more frequently.

Damage near Jayarama Gate

In a separate incident, heavy damage has been reported to a Palace wall near Jayarama Gate, adjacent to Sri Vonteramacharya Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

This section — once home to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat office — has seen bricks dislodged, leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

Experts caution that even moderate rainfall could trigger a full collapse of the weakened structure, leading to extensive destruction.

Speaking on the roof collapse, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said: “The concrete portion has collapsed in a restricted zone where there is no public movement. The Palace complex spans 72 acres and houses a century-old structure. Therefore, such incidents occasionally occur.”

“The Civil Engineering Division of the Palace Board conducts periodic inspections. A similar situation had earlier occurred at the Amba Vilasa Gate as well. The present damage will be repaired and managed appropriately,” he added.