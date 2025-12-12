Varaha Gate roof portion collapses at Mysore Palace
News, Top Stories

Varaha Gate roof portion collapses at Mysore Palace

December 12, 2025

Bike damaged, no injuries; incident sparks structural safety concerns

Mysore/Mysuru: A section of the concrete roof above the Varaha Gate of the world-famous Mysore Palace collapsed yesterday, triggering fresh concerns over the structural stability of the century-old monument.

Fortunately, as public entry through this particular gate is currently restricted, no visitors were in harm’s way when the incident occurred around 11.30 am.

The Varaha Gate, located on the southern side of the Palace near the Varahaswamy Temple, is one of the important entrances traditionally used by tourists for entry and exit.

However, only the smaller adjacent pathways are currently in use for visitor movement, leaving the main archway closed. As a result, when the concrete roof gave way, the area was empty, averting what could have been a major accident.

Structural weakening?

A Home Guard’s motorcycle parked nearby was severely damaged by the falling debris. Palace staff noted that had vehicles or personnel been present at the spot, serious injuries were likely.

The collapse left iron rods exposed and sparked renewed concerns about possible structural weakening. Palace authorities swiftly cleared the debris and cleaned the area.

Engineers on site have called for urgent repairs to prevent further deterioration, with conservation experts emphasising the need for a comprehensive restoration plan for the historic landmark.

The Mysore Palace, built between 1897 and 1912 in the Indo-Saracenic style by English architect Henry Irwin, is admired for its distinctive domes, square towers and ornate architectural details. However, with the structure now over a century old, incidents of wear and damage have begun surfacing more frequently.

Damage near Jayarama Gate

READ ALSO  Sharannavarathri at Mysore Palace

In a separate incident, heavy damage has been reported to a Palace wall near Jayarama Gate, adjacent to Sri Vonteramacharya Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

This section — once home to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat office — has seen bricks dislodged, leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

Experts caution that even moderate rainfall could trigger a full collapse of the weakened structure, leading to extensive destruction.

Speaking on the roof collapse, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said: “The concrete portion has collapsed in a restricted zone where there is no public movement. The Palace complex spans 72 acres and houses a century-old structure. Therefore, such incidents occasionally occur.”

“The Civil Engineering Division of the Palace Board conducts periodic inspections. A similar situation had earlier occurred at the Amba Vilasa Gate as well. The present damage will be repaired and managed appropriately,” he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching