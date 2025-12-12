5-day MyBuild-2025 expo begins

December 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 5-day Silver Jubilee edition of MyBuild-25 expo, organised by the Mysuru Centre of Builders Association of India (BAI) began at the sprawling Maharaja College Grounds here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the expo, senior Journalist and Public TV Chairman and Managing Director H.R. Ranganath said Mysureans are the people who walk along with history. Highlighting the historical importance of Mysuru, he wished the Expo celebrates its centenaryat Mysuru.

Regretting that of late, associations are not surviving for long and this is mainly due to one upmanship, Ranganath observed that associations and organisations should overcome all this and survive for long to meet the expectations of the people. Lauding BAI Mysuru Centre for organising this Silver Jubilee edition of the expo, he said that it is a matter of pride for any organisation to celebrate its silver jubilee and BAI should be happy at having travelled this far without any hiccups.

Calling upon the investors not to hesitate for investing in Mysuru, which has its own brand, he lauded Mysuru for being a peaceful city without traffic hassles and not being a city with a high density of population. He complimented BAI for giving prominence to women in its organisation and taking up social activities round the year.

BAI National President Rajendra Singh Kamboh in his address, said that technology is the future of the country.

In this backdrop, this expo provides an opportunity to new things and the latest developments in the construction industry, he noted.

BAI National Vice-PresidentSouthern Region D.V.N. Reddy, BAI Mysuru Centre Chairman V. Srinath, Hon. Secretary C.D. Krishna, MyBuild-25 Chairman R. Ramesh Rao, Hon. Secretary N. Lokesh Gowda and others were present.

MyBuild-25 features exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles. There are about 300 stalls, with many national and international companies displaying their innovative products, which include building materials, pavements, generators, plumbing systems, bathroom fittings, kitchen cabinets, interiors, floor tiles, roofing materials, prefab buildings, construction chemicals, construction equipment etc. The expo is open from 10 am to 9 pm till Dec. 15.