HSRP number plate: Any plans to discard crores of old number plates?

December 17, 2023

Sir,

I seamlessly got my car’s number plate replaced with HSRP, by booking through Rosmerta Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. and getting it fixed at Kalyani Motors, Vidyaranyapuram. I appreciate the services of both vendors because there were no hassles and was done as per appointment date and time.

However, this whole exercise brings out a lot of questions. I am a lecturer and I am a certified digital teacher as well (I had to clear this certification during COVID to continue with online classes). In spite of that I had to try almost four times to finally book the HSRP through the Government authorised vendor.

I am wondering how people who are not computer literates, who are from rural backgrounds, those serving our nation at the borders or the NRIs, will go through this exercise within the given deadline!! Neither everyone is near the vehicles at all times, nor are everyone tech savvy to order online. How did the Government come with such a solution! In fact, many Government employees themselves do not understand how to fill a form in English nor do they know how to operate a computer or even a smartphone. Yet they expect every common man to do so.

We have to unnecessarily shell out at least Rs. 600 for a set of number plates and avail permission from the work place to get it fixed. There are retired people, senior citizens and many who depend on their vehicles. Asking them to go through this procedure is nothing less than harassment. How about those vehicles which do not have number plates and the number is painted on to the body itself? Are these vehicles exempted?

This apart, I do not see any benefits out of the whole exercise. The objective is to mitigate number plate tampering by criminals, those who perform wheelies etc. Does the Government believe that these people will adhere to the HSRP rule? They will rather pay a penalty so they can continue to commit crimes than fixing HSRP and staying away from crime.

And does the Government have any solid plan to discard those crores of number plates which are removed from vehicles? Earlier, the Government ordered removal of sun films after the Nirbhaya incident and we witnessed discarded sun films at every nuke and corner. These films aren’t biodegradable either.

Finding faults with motorists and penalising them besides the already existing burden of insurance, road tax, PUC certificate, fitness certificate, regular maintenance of the vehicle and fuel cost, will create a big hole in middle class segment pockets.

– E. Venkatesh, Vidyaranyapuram, 10.12.2023

