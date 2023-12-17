IIM Kozhikode’s three-day GIT-2023 Conclave ends

December 17, 2023

Indian talent will be instrumental in shaping global future, says Vineet Jain, MD – Bennett & Coleman Ltd.

IIM Kozhikode (IIM-K) successfully concluded the 3-day 4th Edition of ‘Globalising Indian Thought (GIT)-2023’ International Conclave last evening. The event began on Dec. 14 and ended last evening at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road here.

This marked the first time the distinguished Conclave took place outside the premises of IIM Kozhikode, focusing on ‘Indian Knowledge Systems, Culture and Management.’

The event provided a unique platform for scholars, practitioners and policymakers from around the world to share ideas and insights on enhancing management and leadership in India while celebrating the rich Indian ethos. GIT-2023 witnessed 148 abstract submissions, with 106 papers selected for review and a total of 90 papers accepted for presentation.

Distinguished dignitaries, including Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, Dr. Tessy Thomas, former Director General of Aeronautical Systems at Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Vineet Jain, MD – Bennett & Coleman Ltd, were present.

Picture shows a section of the audience.

India’s Moment In The Sun

The Conclave featured an engaging panel discussion on “India’s Moment In The Sun — Strategic Adjustments For A Rapidly Changing World,” with participants, including Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla, PVSM, YSM, SM (Retd.), Dambajavyn Ganbold, Designate Ambassador, Embassy of Mongolia and Ernest Nana Adjei, Minister-Counsellor of Political & Economic at Ghana High Commission.

Vineet Jain delivered the valedictory address, aligning with the theme. He emphasised the need for globalising Indian talent in areas such as Innovation in Technology and Entrepreneurship, Education and Skill Development, and Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship. He reiterated that we must recognise our uniquely Indian characteristics as both our foundation and our compass, which have paved the way for Indian talent to excel in the past and will continue to be instrumental in shaping the future.

Speakers like Sanjeev Sanyal envisioned harnessing the power of Indian thought as a global norm, influencing global certifications and ratings. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh envisioned India’s development through commitment to women, rural development and financial inclusion.

Dr. Tessy Thomas, renowned as the Missile Woman of India at ISRO, shared her experiences in developing indigenous systems, specifically the ‘Agni class of missiles’ with a solid propeller system. Underscoring the importance of leadership in a multidisciplinary engineering field like aeronautics, she highlighted the need for effective time management and a sense of responsibility in guiding teams.

A Yakshagana performance marked the conclusion of GIT-2023 last evening.

Institutional Mission

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, highlighted that the Conclave reflected the institutional mission and set the stage for IIM-K’s ambition to be among the world’s foremost thought schools. He emphasised India’s unique human-centric perspective, which plays a crucial role in its business achievements.

He said, “India’s outstanding macro-economic, demographic and social indicators quite clearly underline that this is our moment to respond, to arrive on the global stage. In that sense, this Conclave is also a great tribute to the triumphs and tribulations of Indians vying for their rightful place in the world.”

As the curtains drew on this convention, the spirit of Globalising Indian Thought will propel India’s narrative to new heights on the world stage, reflecting the value and vibrancy of India’s soft power.