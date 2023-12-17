IIM Kozhikode Director reflects on Mysuru event’s success

December 17, 2023

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, chaired the 4th International Conclave on Globalising Indian Thought (GIT) held in Mysuru from Dec. 14 to 16. Star of Mysore had the opportunity to catch up with him for a conversation. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): What was the reason for choosing Mysuru to host GIT-23?

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee: Mysuru is the cultural capital of the country, making it an ideal place to promote Indian arts, culture and literature globally. The city’s global recognition, contributions of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas and its growth in the IT sector, tourism and yoga, all played a role in selecting Mysuru for hosting the 4th GIT.

SOM: What is the main objective of GIT Conclave?

Prof. Chatterjee: India’s global prominence, being the world’s most populous country and its achievements in technology and startups make it crucial to showcase our rich Arts and Culture globally. The GIT Conclave aimed to promote and spread the cultural richness of the country on a global scale.

SOM: How did the GIT go?

Prof. Chatterjee: IIM, Kozhikode hosted the GIT Conclave to disseminate the rich arts, culture and literature of India globally. The event included sessions, discussions, interactions, lectures by eminent personalities and experts, and cultural programmes. The focus was on guiding the younger generation to carry forward the country’s cultural legacy and contribute to its growth.

SOM: What is your advice for management students?

Prof. Chatterjee: MBA students should prioritise skill enhancement and strive to transition from being employees to employers. Increasing the number of employers will lead to more job opportunities and contribute significantly to the growth of the Indian economy.

SOM: How about the achievements of IIM, Kozhikode?

Prof. Chatterjee: IIM Kozhikode is among the top 3 IIMs in the country and ranks 75th globally. The institute has grown significantly since its establishment in a small-sized city, with over 2,000 students receiving PG and Ph.D degrees. Many alumni have achieved success nationally and internationally, becoming employers themselves.

SOM: What about the success of GIT-23 Conclave?

Prof. Chatterjee: GIT-23 Conclave was a tremendous success. Launched by Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, the summit featured lectures by renowned experts such as Kinji Saito of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Dr. Tessy Thomas of DRDO. Cultural programmes with Grammy Award winner Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Yakshagana performance added to the grand success of the event, attended by hundreds of MBA students. Overall, the Conclave fulfilled its purpose and delivered outstanding results.