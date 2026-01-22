Hunsur gold heist: Court grants 10-day Police custody of two accused

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police, who arrested two persons in connection with the robbery at Sky Gold and Diamonds jewellery store in Hunsur, produced the accused before the Court yesterday. The Court remanded them to Police custody for 10 days.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were natives of Bihar. After coordination with the local Police there, their identities were confirmed.

Subsequently, a Police team led by Hunsur Town Inspector Santosh Kashyap, D.M. Puneeth and PSI Ajay Kumar travelled to Bihar.

With the assistance of the Bihar Police, the team arrested Rishikesh Kumar Singh, who had allegedly participated in the robbery and Pankaj Kumar, who is accused of planning the crime.

The accused were first produced before a local Court in Bihar to obtain transit warrants and were later presented before the Mysuru City Court, which remanded them to Police custody.

The Police have identified more than 10 persons involved in the case and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.