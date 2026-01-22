RFO’s death: Police await autopsy report to ascertain cause
News

RFO’s death: Police await autopsy report to ascertain cause

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Mohalla Police are continuing their investigation into the death of T. Narasipur Social Forestry Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kantaraj S. Chavan, whose body was found behind a lodge in the area.

Based on a written complaint filed on Jan. 19 by his friend M. Manu, the Police registered a case under Unnatural Death Report (UDR) No. 01/2026 under BNS Section 194 at the Lashkar Police Station. A post-mortem examination has been conducted and the Police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to the complaint, Manu called Kantaraj at 11.36 am on Jan. 19. The call was answered by Police personnel, who asked him to come to the lodge and said, the details would be explained to him.

When Manu reached the spot, he found Kantaraj Chavan lying dead behind the lodge, with blood woozing from the nose. People present reportedly told him that Chavan may have slipped and fallen during the night.

However, Manu stated that the rear portion of the lodge is not accessible to the public, raising suspicion. Acting on the complaint, the Police registered the case under UDR and are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of death.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching