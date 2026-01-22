RFO’s death: Police await autopsy report to ascertain cause

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Mohalla Police are continuing their investigation into the death of T. Narasipur Social Forestry Range Forest Officer (RFO) Kantaraj S. Chavan, whose body was found behind a lodge in the area.

Based on a written complaint filed on Jan. 19 by his friend M. Manu, the Police registered a case under Unnatural Death Report (UDR) No. 01/2026 under BNS Section 194 at the Lashkar Police Station. A post-mortem examination has been conducted and the Police are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to the complaint, Manu called Kantaraj at 11.36 am on Jan. 19. The call was answered by Police personnel, who asked him to come to the lodge and said, the details would be explained to him.

When Manu reached the spot, he found Kantaraj Chavan lying dead behind the lodge, with blood woozing from the nose. People present reportedly told him that Chavan may have slipped and fallen during the night.

However, Manu stated that the rear portion of the lodge is not accessible to the public, raising suspicion. Acting on the complaint, the Police registered the case under UDR and are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of death.