Pilgrim killed in leopard attack near MM Hills

January 22, 2026

Chamarajanagar: With growing incidents of people being killed in tiger attacks still haunting the public in the rural areas, a case of a pilgrim on padayatra to MM Hills being killed in leopard attack has been reported near Taalu Betta at foot of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen (30), a native of Cheeranahalli in Mandya.

Praveen and his friends were heading towards MM Hills on foot when a leopard suddenly pounced on Praveen near Rangaswamy Vaddu and dragged him into the forest. Though his friends tried to save him, their efforts yielded no results.

Shocked over the incident, Praveen’s friends immediately informed MM Hills Police who rushed to the spot and conducted search operations in the forest area and were able to find body at about 11 am. The body was later shifted to Hanur Primary Health Centre Mortuary where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members yesterday. Pilgrims have expressed their displeasure over Forest officials not visiting the spot.

Leopard spotted since two months

Motorists and tourists travelling on the MM Hills Main Road, Taalu Betta, Rangaswamy Vaddu, Aane Taledimba and surrounding areas have posted videos on social media of leopards being spotted on roadsides. The pilgrims complained that despite video going viral on social media, the Forest Department had not initiated measures to create awareness among the visitors which led to the incident.

Combing operation launched

A team, comprising Forest staff and a veterinarian, has launched a combing operation to capture the elusive leopard.

The officials are using drone cameras to trace the leopard and have also placed a cage to trap the big wild cat. The authorities have also requested public and local residents to extend co-operation till the completion of the combing operation.

Padayatra stopped temporarily

Following the death of the pilgrim in leopard attack, the authorities have temporarily banned padayatra for a period of four days. Both Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shreeroopa and Additional DC T. Javaregowda have ordered a ban on motorists and padayatra from Jan. 21 to 24.

According to the press release, padayatra and motorists have been banned to prevent pilgrims and tourists, travelling to MM Hills during Shivaratri and for Ugadi Jathra, from leopard attack. Tourists and pilgrims who arrive at Rangaswamy Vaddu must park their vehicles there and take the KSRTC bus to reach MM Hills. Pilgrims on padayatra too must take the bus.