PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill | Heritage or Gopura will not be damaged: District Minister

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has assured that the development of Chamundi Hill under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) will be carried out without causing any damage to its traditional, cultural and heritage value.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the PRASHAD project at Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the development works are being undertaken with utmost care to protect the environment and the heritage character, including the famed Gopura.

He noted that the number of devotees visiting Chamundi Hill has been steadily increasing and that the project aims to facilitate smooth darshan without causing inconvenience to pilgrims. He further assured that residents living on Chamundi Hill will not face any difficulties due to the ongoing development works.

Their grievances and suggestions are being collected and officials have been directed to incorporate these inputs while preparing the project plans.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, speaking at the meeting, pointed out the confusion that arises when nearly 50 people enter the temple during VVIP darshan.

He suggested that separate arrangements should be made for entry and exit to ensure better crowd management.

GTD also stressed that shop allotments on the Hill should be given only to those who were originally eligible and had shops earlier.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy informed the meeting that Rs. 45.70 crore has been sanctioned under the PRASHAD scheme.

To facilitate orderly darshan, a stone queue mantap (saalumantap) is being constructed, connecting the area near the Mahabaleshwara Temple to the front of the Chamundeshwari Temple.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Ukesh Kumar, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and officials from various Departments.