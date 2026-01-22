PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill | Heritage or Gopura will not be damaged: District Minister
News

PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill | Heritage or Gopura will not be damaged: District Minister

January 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has assured that the development of Chamundi Hill under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) will be carried out without causing any damage to its traditional, cultural and heritage value.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the PRASHAD project at Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the development works are being undertaken with utmost care to protect the environment and the heritage character, including the famed Gopura.

He noted that the number of devotees visiting Chamundi Hill has been steadily increasing and that the project aims to facilitate smooth darshan without causing inconvenience to pilgrims. He further assured that residents living on Chamundi Hill will not face any difficulties due to the ongoing development works.

Their grievances and suggestions are being collected and officials have been directed to incorporate these inputs while preparing the project plans.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, speaking at the meeting, pointed out the confusion that arises when nearly 50 people enter the temple during VVIP darshan.

He suggested that separate arrangements should be made for entry and exit to ensure better crowd management.

GTD also stressed that shop allotments on the Hill should be given only to those who were originally eligible and had shops earlier.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy informed the meeting that Rs. 45.70 crore has been sanctioned under the PRASHAD scheme.

To facilitate orderly darshan, a stone queue mantap (saalumantap) is being constructed, connecting the area near the Mahabaleshwara Temple to the front of the Chamundeshwari Temple.

READ ALSO  Jumbo Circus begins in city

The meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Ukesh Kumar, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and officials from                   various Departments.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching