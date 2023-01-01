New Year mood: Mad rush at temples, tourist spots
News, Top Stories

New Year mood: Mad rush at temples, tourist spots

January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the dawn of New Year 2023, a mad rush was witnessed at temples and tourist spots in the city this morning. While the devout-minded were heading towards the temples nearby, tourists were thronging various spots as the first day of the year coincided with Sunday, a general holiday.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, one of the key spots for religious tourism, has been witnessing a sea of devotees, who with various vows were seen paying their obeisance at the feet of the presiding deity.

Apart from tourists and devotees, the residents of the Hill — for whom every auspicious day begins with the darshan of the Goddess — joined the serpentine queue outside the Temple.

As entry to the shrine had been prohibited from last night from 9 to 6 am today to check revellers, devotees were eagerly waiting to visit the temple for darshan.

Those who found it difficult to wait in the queue were seen praying to the Goddess from outside. The common prayer of everybody being peaceful and prosperous life during the year.

Similar was the scene at various other prominent temples in the region like Nanjangud Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple, 101 Ganapathi Temple at Agrahara in Mysuru, Sri Ranganathaswamy and Nimishamba Temples at Srirangapatna to name a few.

Most of the roads led to Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar where two lakh laddoos specially prepared to sweeten the New Year mood are being distributed.

Even before the crack of dawn, devotees were waiting in serpentine queues outside the temple from 4 am, stretching up to Aishwarya Petrol Bunk junction on the Mysuru-Hunsur Road.

Office-bearers of several organisations and associations sought the blessings of the Temple Founder Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji and got their calendars released to mark the occasion.

READ ALSO  Black Nandi statue atop Chamundi Hill turns White !

Prominent tourist spots like Mysore Palace and Mysuru Zoo were also teeming with tourists, with Flower Show organised as part of the Winter Festival being an added attraction.

President of the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda said, “The New Year celebration was a big success as people came out in large numbers. Even though the Police had issued permission till 1 am, fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported. The liquor transaction during the day alone can be estimated at Rs. 20 crore.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching