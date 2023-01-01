Mysore Palace sparkles as 2023 arrives
January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Colourful fireworks dotted the sky marking the New Year celebration at Mysore Palace last night, with the illuminated architectural wonder serving the perfect backdrop.

The celebrations began with the performance of Karnataka Police Band, who with their English and Kannada orchestra provided the perfect background score to keep the surging crowd hooked from 11 pm.

The 50-member band kept the music buffs engaged, who were for a while transported to the world of music.

The fireworks shot to the sky was the perfect visual treat, as the crowd gazed above unperturbed for 15 minutes till 12.15 am.

The public then wished each other at the venue and left to their places.

