City drenched in colours of all hues as revellers frolic
January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The New Year 2023 was ushered in with joyous moments by fun and frolicking lot grooving to the beat of scintillating music at the crack of midnight.

Hotels, pubs and clubs that had hosted parties celebrated the occasion with a bang, albeit with a dampened spirit as DJ parties were banned in the wake of COVID safety norms. As the clock struck 12, revellers exchanged greetings wishing a prosperous year ahead.

City’s key happening spots like Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club, Rio Meridian, Radisson Blu, Metropole Hotel and Southern Star among others set the perfect mood for the celebration.   

Mouth-watering cakes, desserts and juice awaited visitors at Radisson Blu.
New Year revellers enjoying live music at Metropole Hotel.

Package system

Complying with Covid safety norms, party organisers at hotels and other venues offered attractive packages catering to men, women,  couples and children, with the rates fixed at minimum Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 6,000. The delicacies suiting the taste of the foodies along with liquor were also included in the package. In the absence of DJs, various events like fun games and quiz were organised to entertain the crowd. As the City Police had granted permission for the celebration till 1 am, the party goers enjoyed to the hilt.

