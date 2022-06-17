Motorable road not advisable

June 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is safe and best to abandon the road leading to Nandi Statue from the main View Point junction as that road seems beyond repair and stability, according to some engineers.

The road is built on a very sharp and fragile slope which may not withstand the heavy torrential rains leading to landslides all along the lower side of the road and at vulnerable points above the road.

It is said the cost of constructing the retention walls would be very high compared to the use of the road by motorists.

Is it worth the cost and will any repair work or construction of the retention walls last for long, is the question from the experienced engineers.