Huthri Fest on Nov. 30

November 17, 2020

MadikeriHuthri, the harvest festival of Kodagu district and one of the major festivals of Kodavas, will be celebrated on Nov.30.

The date was fixed at Padi Shri Igguthappa Temple at Kakkabbe in Napoklu, at a meeting of the Temple Management Committee held on Sunday. The rituals will take place on Nov. 30 at Igguthappa temple as per the astrological guidance of Ammanageri Kaniyara Shashikumar.

As per tradition, Huthri festival will be first celebrated in Igguthappa temple premises on that day. Nere Kattuva ritual will take place in the district at 7.45 pm and Kadu Yedupa (reaping of new paddy crop) at 8.45 pm, following which Thambittu prasadam distribution will take place at 9.45 pm.

On Nov.29, the day prior to Huthri festival, the annual Kaladcha festival will be celebrated at Igguthappa temple.

Temple Devotees Association President Kandanda Joyappa, Igguthappa Temple Management Committee President Bachamanda Lava Chinnappa and others were present.

