II PU exams from May 24

April 9, 2021

Dharwad: Asserting that there will be no change in Second PUC examination time-table on account of the sudden spike in COVID-19 pandemic, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the exam will be held as scheduled from May 24 to June 16.

Speaking to presspersons here recently, Suresh Kumar said that 6,72,000 students have registered for the exam this year, which is more as compared to last year.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected offline classes, he said that however, the colleges have completed the syllabus, which comes as a relief for students.

Maintaining that all precautionary and safety measures will be taken during the exam, he said that the Department wasted no time in asking colleges to hold online classes in the absence of physical classes and this has largely helped the students.

II PU time-table