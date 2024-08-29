In a first, city school introduces AI teacher

August 29, 2024

Mysuru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has fast evolved as a replacement to manpower, is slowly pervading all the sectors, with a private educational institution in the city being the latest to be smitten by the technology bug.

St. Rosello’s Central School in Srirampura 2nd Stage has introduced AI teacher, a first among the schools here, which was unveiled by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday.

In his address, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said, of late there has been enormous changes in the field of education, benefitting the students to a larger extent. It is a matter of joy that St. Rosello’s School has introduced this novel facility, that will come in handy in the intellectual development of the students. The students can also learn with ease.”

When the whole world is looking at AI technology, it is essential that schools too embrace the similar technology, he advised.

AI teacher was invented in Mysuru with the sole objective of kindling students interest in learning. It pat answers any queries of the students, with the devise embedded with Google search engine and ChatGPT technology.

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Principal of St. Rosello’s Central School M.J. Vinitha, Manager Margaret, Secretary of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society (MDES) Edward Saldanha and others were present.