Jumbo Diet

August 29, 2024

500 kg food including 12 kg special nutritious food for each elephant: DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda

Mysuru: All the nine Dasara elephants, including the Golden Howdah-carrying Abhimanyu are being given special nutrient-rich food inside the Mysore Palace and also special care to put on weight and build strength as they will be taking part in the 10-day Dasara festivities. Dasara festivities will commence on Oct. 3 and conclude with the grand finale — Jumboo Savari — on Oct. 12.

Everyday, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Wildlife Division, Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda supervises the preparation of special nutritional food along with elephant caretaker Rangaraju and others.

The DCF informed that everyday, a minimum of 500 kg fodder is provided which includes 12 kg of nutritional food to each elephant and added that the quantity of food differs between male and female elephants.

He further said that the special nutritional food is rich in protein which helps in weight increase and strengthening of their bones. Apart from the special diet, the elephants are fed with peepal and banyan leaves.

Special nutritional food containing Green Gram among Urad Dal (Black Gram) and other ingredients is provided to these elephants only during Dasara, the DCF explained.

Special ingredients, including Paddy, Green Gram, Urad Dal, Wheat, Coconut and Butter, is being provided. While male elephants are fed with 600 kg to 750 kg food every day, female elephants are fed with 450 kg to 550 kg of food including special nutritional food, the DCF said.

While 6 kg to 7 kg of special food is fed every day to each elephant in the morning, the same quantity is fed in the evening. Approximately, 12 kg to 13 kg of nutritional food is fed to each jumbo on a daily basis, he informed.

“Raw vegetables, including cucumber, knol khol, radish and cooked cereals, are made like kichadi which is rich in protein and this menu will continue till Dasara festivities conclude. On advice of veterinarian, quantity of food will change to elephants that fall sick,” the DCF said.

Kanjan suffers from leg pain

Among 9 Dasara elephants which arrived to city in the first batch, Kanjan suffered leg pain during weight checking.

“Kanjan has almost recovered and our veterinarian is checking its health in the morning and evening besides providing treatment. Just like how we twist our ankle when we put our step up suddenly, the same thing had happened to Kanjan. This is not a major issue and Kanjan will take part in the rehearsal with other elephants soon,” the DCF replied while answering a few questions.

Second batch to arrive on Sept. 5 or 6

The second batch of five Dasara elephants — Prashanth, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Lakshmi and Hiranya — is likely to arrive on Sept. 5 or 6 to Mysore Palace.

A total of 14 elephants will take part in the Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12. The first batch of nine elephants — Captain Abhimanyu, Varalakshmi, Dhanajaya, Gopi, Bheema, Lakshmi, Kanjan, Rohit and Ekalavya — arrived in Mysuru on Aug. 21 and entered the Palace on Aug. 25.

Mahendra, which will arrive in the second batch, has taken part in Srirangapatna Dasara in the last two years. He is in the line of succeeding Captain Abhimanyu.

All 14 Dasara elephants will undergo full-fledged training from Sept. 8 after Ganesha festival, which will be held on Sept. 7.