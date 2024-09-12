Dasara Flower Show 2024 to dazzle with one lakh blooms

September 12, 2024

Three themes proposed: Karnataka Sambhrama, Constitution of India, Women’s Education

Mysuru: Preparations are progressing rapidly for annual Dasara Flower Show, a major highlight of the festival. This year’s exhibition promises to dazzle with a vibrant display of blooms, enveloped in the subtle fragrance of millions of flowers that will transport visitors to a kaleidoscopic world.

The Horticulture Department has cultivated flowers in one lakh pots, showcasing 35 different varieties. The Flower Show will take place at Kuppanna Park (Nishad Bagh) near Hardinge Circle in Mysuru City from Oct. 3 to either Oct. 12 or 13.

Visitors can expect a stunning array of flower plants in 35 to 40 different colours and varieties. The flowers have been nurtured over 30 to 120 days at various nurseries and are now primed for the exhibition.

One lakh flower pots

This year’s Flower Show during Navarathri will feature over one lakh flower pots, showcasing a diverse array of plants. The flower pots are being maintained at various locations, including the Central Nursery, Kuppanna Park, Government Guest House, Jaladarshini Division, Curzon Park, Gordon Park, and the Horticulture Division at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Some of the exotic varieties that have been included this year include Poinsettia, Kalanchoe, Curcuma, Oxalis, Anthuriums, Hydrangea, Rose, Azelia, Dancing Doll, African Violet, Dis Buds, Impatience, Lisianthus, Hibiscus, Pentas Carnea, Gloxinia, Dendrobiums, Bromeliads, Verbena, Begonia Rex, Chrysanthemum, Lilies, Orchids and Clerodendrum.

Fertilisers are applied and plants are watered regularly to ensure their vitality. The flower pots will be strategically arranged at selected spots throughout Kuppanna Park, including along the walking path. Preparations for this arrangement are currently underway.

In the Glass House

The Glass House, a standout feature of this year’s Dasara Flower Show, is set to captivate visitors. This year, the theme will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Karnataka’s naming, with three proposed themes: ‘Karnataka Sambhrama,’ ‘Constitution of India’ and ‘Women’s Education.’

The final theme will be selected within the next two days, with ‘Karnataka Sambhrama’ as the frontrunner.

Additionally, the Glass House will showcase flower arrangements highlighting various motifs such as environmental conservation, Olympic gold medalists, the T20 World Cup, and Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa’s (Kuvempu) House, among others.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Habiba Nishath revealed that tenders for the flower and fruit show have been solicited through e-procurement, with the deadline for submission set for Sept. 18.

“This year, tenders are being invited for entry fees, food stalls and amusement parks. Meanwhile, all preliminary preparations for the exhibition are progressing smoothly and all processes are anticipated to be completed within this week,” she said.

Plants sourced from Pune, Udupi

Apart from over 40 varieties of flowers that have grown in the city, many more exotic flowering plants are being procured from Pune and Udupi. Tenders have been called, said Manjunath Angadi, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department.