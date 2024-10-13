Idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari brought to Palace in a procession

October 13, 2024

Mysuru: Prior to the start of the Dasara procession from the Palace, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari (Utsava Murthy) was brought in a grand procession from Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill to the Palace on Sunday. On Vijayadashami day, the puja and other customary rituals to the presiding deity began as early as 5.30 am with the performance of Rudrabhisheka, Panchamrutabhisheka, Kunkumarchane etc., Later, the deity was performed Pushpalankara and special puja.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and daughter-in-law Smitha took part in the rituals and offered their obeisance to the deity.

Thereafter, the presiding deity was placed in a decorated sarot and brought in a grand procession to the Palace in the presence of thousands of devotees. The procession, which commenced from atop the Hill, passed through Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Jockey Quarters), Race Course Road, Karanji Lake Road, Ittigegud and Dasara Exhibition Grounds before reaching the Mysore Palace at around 12 noon.

The idol of the deity was brought to the Palace through Aane Bagilu gate and installed in the Golden Howdah. Later, the priests once again performed Pushpalankara to the deity, who was draped in an attractive green coloured saree.

Thereafter, the Golden Howdah in which the idol of the deity was placed, was brought behind the Palace and was placed atop the back of Howdah carrying elephant Abhimanyu. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Forest Department officials were present.

The practise of bringing the Utsava Murthy from the Hill Temple to the Palace in a procession started when S.A. Ramdas was the District in-Charge Minister. This practise was started so as to enable thousands of devotees, who could not take part in the Jamboo Savari procession, have a glimpse of the presiding deity.