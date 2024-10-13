Yaduveer abstains from Jumboo Savari inauguration
October 13, 2024

Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and Mysuru-Kodagu MP, abstained from participating in the inauguration of Jumboo Savari yesterday due to the ‘Purudu’ (period of confinement) observed by the royal family following the birth of his second child.

While Yaduveer performed the Navarathri rituals at the Mysore Palace after tying the ‘Kankana’ — a protective thread — his wife, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, gave birth to their second son on Oct. 11. The period of confinement traditionally begins immediately after childbirth; however, the ‘Kankana’ exempts Yaduveer from customary restrictions.

After the removal of the ‘Kankana’ during the ‘Vijaya Yatre’ yesterday, the customary restrictions related to childbirth took effect, prompting Yaduveer to abstain from the Jumboo Savari inauguration.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other dignitaries attended the event, where CM Siddaramaiah showered flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the Golden Howdah. It is customary for the titular head of the Mysore Royal Family to visit Someshwara Temple inside the Palace premises the day after removing ‘Kankana.’ However, due to the reimposition of customary restrictions, Yaduveer is expected to visit the temple after performing ‘punyaha’ at his residence, marking the end of the confinement period on the 11th day post-birth.

