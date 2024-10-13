October 13, 2024

Mysuru: Amid rain, the grand spectacle of the Vijayadashami procession captivated the ‘City of Palaces’ and ‘Heritage City’ last evening, marking the grand finale of the 10-day-long 414th Mysuru Dasara Nada Habba.

This year’s Dasara or Sharan Navarathri, was a lavish celebration, showcasing Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, royal traditions and grandeur. Mysuru was swept up in a festive atmosphere as lakhs of people gathered to witness the Jumboo Savari, the highlight of the celebrations. Leading the procession were caparisoned elephants, with Abhimanyu carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru.

The idol, seated atop a 750-kg Golden Howdah, was paraded along the 5.5 km Raja Marga, evoking the splendour of Mysuru’s royal past.

Flanked by Kumki elephants Lakshmi and Hiranya, Abhimanyu started the majestic walk from the Palace. The procession officially began at 5.02 pm, after CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and others showered flower petals on Golden Howdah. Twelve rounds of cannon fire signalled the start of the spectacle.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar also showered flower petals on the Goddess.

Delayed start

The priests and District Administration had scheduled the Vijayadashami procession to begin during the auspicious Kumbha Lagna between 4 pm and 4.30 pm. However, this year, the procession started after the designated Muhurta, leaving many regular attendees disappointed, as they expected the event to commence precisely at the determined time like every year.

Rain began just as the Vijayadashami procession set off, drenching tens of thousands of attendees, but the crowd remained undeterred. This was one of the few times in the past two decades that rain accompanied the Dasara procession. Despite the weather, the vibrant cultural and folk performances continued, enchanting the soaked but spirited audience.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prays to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the Golden Howdah carried by lead elephant Abhimanyu as other dignitaries Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District in-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy also pay their respects.

Abhimanyu’s fifth-time feat

This is the fifth time that 58-year-old Abhimanyu is carrying the Golden Howdah. As the caparisoned elephants made their grand entrance, the Mysore Palace echoed with cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

The procession began in style, led by the ‘Nishane’ elephant — Dhananjaya — followed by a regal line of adorned elephants, including ‘Naufath’ elephant Gopi and ‘Saalane’ Sugreeva, Prashantha, Eklavya, Kanjan, Bheema and Mahendra. Cultural and folk troupes, along with beautifully crafted tableaux, followed one after another, adding to the spectacle. This year, 11 elephants took part in the procession.

Before the procession commenced, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar performed a pooja to the ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ (Nandi Flag) at the auspicious Makara Lagna, between 1.41 pm and 2.10 pm, at the Balarama Gate of the Palace. The dignitaries arrived at the venue in a KSRTC Airavata bus.

Karnataka’s tradition

The procession, featuring numerous artists, cultural groups, and tableaux from various districts, vividly depicted Karnataka’s regional culture and heritage. The vibrant parade stretched for about 5.5 kilometres, culminating at Bannimantap. The procession reached Bannimantap at 7.04 pm covering the entire Raja Marga — K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazaar and Moulana Abul Kalam Circle.

Large crowds gathered along the procession route well in advance, eagerly awaiting the spectacular event. After the procession reached Bannimantap, the ceremonial Torchlight Parade was held at Parade Grounds where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was the Chief Guest.

More crowds at Palace

This year, the crowd at the Palace was larger than in previous years, thanks to the Dasara executive committee’s decision to boost seating capacity by introducing ticketed entry. The procession began closer to the Varaha Gate, a shift from the traditional starting point at the forecourt.

Managing the crowds proved challenging for the Police as eager onlookers surged forward, desperate to catch a glimpse of the flower-bedecked Ambari and the revered idol. As Abhimanyu and the Kumki elephants entered the Palace forecourt through the Varaha Gate, thunderous cheers erupted from the gathered masses.

The lanes of Raja Marga were packed to capacity, with hundreds of spectators climbing nearby buildings perched on treetops to witness the magnificent procession.