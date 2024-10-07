Over 350 walk to get a feel of Mysuru city’s heritage

October 7, 2024

Mysuru: “Mysuru, renowned as the heritage city, is home to numerous historic structures built by our forefathers. It is the responsibility of the younger generation to safeguard these legacies,” said A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, yesterday morning. He was speaking during the flag-off ceremony of Heritage Walk, organised as part of Mysuru Dasara, in front of Town Hall.

“It is impossible to preserve heritage structures through bike rallies, tonga rides and walks alone. These programmes are conducted primarily to raise awareness among the youths,” emphasised Devaraj.

He urged students and general public to join hands with the Department in preserving Karnataka’s rich heritage for future generations. Karnataka, he noted, is home to many heritage structures that require protection.

Approximately, 350 participants, including students, took part in the Walk, where heritage experts briefed them on significant buildings. The walk started at Town Hall and passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Freemasons Club, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, Mysore Medical College, Government Ayurveda College, Chamarajendra Technical Institute and Cauvery Emporium, before culminating at Town Hall.

VR Card for viewing heritage structures: The Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums has introduced VR (Virtual Reality) Cards to help people learn about Mysuru’s heritage buildings.

These cards are available at the Department’s Office at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds for Rs. 10. By scanning the QR code on the card, users can watch videos of Mysuru’s heritage structures, including Mysore Palace and the University of Mysore, on their mobile phones.